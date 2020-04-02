Uganda medical aid scheme will not cover Covid-19 patients

CAPE TOWN - Medical aid company International Air Ambulance (IAA) Healthcare says it will not pick up the bills for clients in Uganda infected with Covid-19.

Citing a statement from IAA, local news magazine The Independent reported that the decision followed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration of the disease as a pandemic.

"Private hospitals and clinics are not allowed to treat coronavirus cases and will consequently not be covered by your insurance contract,” IAA head of clients Helen Mbabazi said in the statement, adding that there were specialised government designated centres where all confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were treated.

Uganda's health ministry says the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has increased to 44. Globally, more than 800,000 people have been infected with the virus, out of which just over 40,000 have died.

In South Africa, medical aid company Discovery Health assured its clients that it would extend healthcare benefits for Covid-19.