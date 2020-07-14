UK ban on Huawei 5G moves Britain into digital slow lane
JOHANNESBURG – Huawei UK said on Tuesday that it would conduct a detailed review of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government decision to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecommunications companies to remove its equipment by 2027.
Spokesperson of Huawei UK Edward Brewster this disappointing decision was bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone as it threatened to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide.
“Instead of ‘levelling up’ the government is levelling down and we urge them to reconsider. We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK.
“We will work with the UK government to explain how we can continue to contribute to a better connected Britain,” he said.
The UK government announced on Tuesday that it had decided to ban UK’s mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after 2020 and ordered the removal of all Huawei 5G equipment from their networks by 2027.
Operators will not be able to buy 5G components from Huawei from the end of this year and were told to remove all existing Huawei gear made by the Chinese telecoms behemoth from the 5G network by 2027.
“The NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) has now reported to ministers that they have significantly changed their security assessment of Huawei’s presence in the UK’s 5G network,” Dowden told the house of commons after Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council.
Brewster said regrettably the company’s future in the UK had become politicised. “This is about US trade policy and not security. Over the past 20 years, Huawei has focused on building a better connected UK.”
He said as a responsible business, Huawei would continue to support its customers as it had always done.
Additional reporting by Reuters.
BUSINESS REPORT