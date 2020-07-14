UK ban on Huawei 5G moves Britain into digital slow lane

JOHANNESBURG – Huawei UK said on Tuesday that it would conduct a detailed review of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government decision to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecommunications companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

Spokesperson of Huawei UK Edward Brewster this disappointing decision was bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone as it threatened to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide.

“Instead of ‘levelling up’ the government is levelling down and we urge them to reconsider. We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK.

“We will work with the UK government to explain how we can continue to contribute to a better connected Britain,” he said.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it had decided to ban UK’s mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after 2020 and ordered the removal of all Huawei 5G equipment from their networks by 2027.