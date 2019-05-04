Craig Warwick, business development manager, South Africa. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - UK property developer SevenCapital officially opens its doors for business in South Africa, following a number of months responding to the growing appetite for UK property investment amongst South African investors. Operating from a new office at Sandton Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg, SevenCapital will provide local clients with easy access and first-hand knowledge of the UK’s growing residential property investment opportunities.

Clients will also be able to benefit from the company’s award-winning fully-managed service offering which has been consistently rated ‘world-class’ or ‘excellent’ by clients over the past 24 months for ‘Customer Service’.

Craig Warwick, business development manager, South Africa said, "Increasing numbers of South Africans are looking to invest their money outside of the country in order to safeguard their wealth for the future, whilst the economy in South Africa remains uncertain".

He adeed, "The UK property market provides both a stable and lucrative investment opportunity that is likely to appreciate over a number of years, provide a level of passive income and, importantly, is protected by the country’s robust legal system. However, with the UK’s property market having shifted somewhat in recent years, in favour of regional cities and towns as opposed to the traditional London model, it can be more difficult for South Africans to identify the best areas in which to invest. Having a permanent, local presence within Jo’burg means we will be able to further understand the needs of our customers and work with them on a personal level to identify the best areas and properties for them to invest in to protect their future".

With offices already in the UK, Hong Kong and Dubai, SevenCapital continues to grow, delivering prime UK residential opportunities to clients across the globe.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE