Ukraine arms deal flight conundrum for government

Armaments worth R80 billion destined for Ukraine and bought from a private local company has created a diplomatic pickle for South Africa, after the International Air Services Council (IASC) shot down the Foreign Operator’s Permit (FOP) for an Export Permit for Conventional Arms and Services that had already been granted by the Department of Defence. Tensions between the government and the council are reported to have peaked after a Foreign Operations Permit (FOP) application was made in July, but can only be endorsed by the council, which refuses to do so on moral grounds.

“The FOP has not been granted yet, what has been signed off is by the Department of Defence and others relevant government departments, but the consignment cannot take off without the council’s approval,“ a source close to the transaction said. Reports are that the nod was given at Cabinet-level to the tons of armaments going through, but the council vetoed it, leading to a stalemate. An insider said the government had not approved the deal in consideration of its alliance with Russia.

“On the FOB the destination of the weapons was listed as Turkey, for military exercises. The FOP has not been signed yet because it has to be approved when the cargo actually has to go. The question for the council is why is South Africa playing middleman in the conflict? “What if those weapons from South Africa will kill or maim people somewhere?” asked a source who insisted the council had a moral dilemma about the issue. The Export Permit for Conventional Arms and Services granted by the office of the Defence Secretary and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in July, lists the items as 25 000 Fuze Mortar time delays worth R79.2 billion, and Fuze Mortar time-delay inert valued at close to R400 000, which was all expected to leave from Lanseria Airport.

A government source said sections within the formal structures have had a different view, which led to the permit being revoked for fear of the country falling out with Russia. “The flight has been cancelled. It is a political disadvantage for South Africa, we stand with Russia as per the BRICS coalition. Remember the tensions when the American fuel companies in South Africa refused to refuel a Russian plane and it had to be delayed for several days? That was a big embarrassment and now this flight is adding to that,” they said. Another source said flags were raised when the application for a Ukrainian-owned registered aircraft was listed to ferry the goods to Turkey.

"Why would South Africa allow an aircraft owned and registered in the Ukraine to come and pick up weapons here? What happens to South Africa's position in this? On one level South Africa is trying to convince the West that it is not involved in the conflict, if they agree to this then it sounds like BRICS is not playing an important role. "China would be concerned as well, as it openly supports Russia," the source said.