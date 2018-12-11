Compuscan, founded in 1994, holds credit information of 200,000 South African businesses and 26 million individuals, about 56 percent of South Africa’s population.





“This is an important transaction for our business in South Africa and will provide opportunities more broadly across the African continent,” Experian Chief Executive Officer Brian Cassin said.





The deal, which will be funded using existing cash, will add to benchmark earnings per share in the first full year of owning Compuscan, Experian said.





REUTERS