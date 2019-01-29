JOHANNESBURG - A new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for small and medium size businesses, Uniconta, has opened its first offices in Cape Town, the company said on Tuesday. The company said it planned to establish itself in Southern Africa and then move onto other African countries like Kenya and Uganda.

According to the company, the new Cloud ERP solution was precisely developed to help companies work more efficiently, faster and to help them achieve their business goals easier.

Uniconta South Africa CEO Keith Mullan said the product was developed for the cloud right from the start without any legacy or restrictions from any legacy systems.

"More importantly, it’s a Danish product sold in Rands and on a monthly subscription basis. And that's exactly what makes this enterprise solution so unique. The fundamental differential with Uniconta is speed, ease of use and price. It sets new standards in terms of speed and simplicity and is technologically, functionally and conceptually designed to support small and medium-sized businesses," Mullan said.

Uniconta was established in South Africa to build a healthy partner ecosystem and at the same time also create product awareness.

Claus Klein-Ipsen responsible for international expansion and distributors, said expanding to South Africa is part of their international growth strategy and that it is an important country to get a footprint in.

Uniconta was founded by Software Engineer Erik Damgaard and when developing any software, one of Erik’s key goals is to achieve accessibility and simplicity for the end-user while maintaining the highest level of technological advancement as well as functionality in the business environment.

As such, Uniconta is said to be built on the basis of a system which comprises all the essential tools and core functionalities of an ERP solution within a modern and customisable Microsoft front- and back office environment.

"The combination of such software development skills as well as a commercial understanding of system development and software architecture, make Uniconta a revolutionary new business and ERP solution," said Mullan.

- African News Agency (ANA)