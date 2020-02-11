Telkom is scheduled to meet organised labour representatives tomorrow on the imminent job cuts as part of the 60-day consultation process facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration following a previous meeting held last Thursday and Friday.
Telkom, which is 40percent state-owned, said last month that it intended to axe 3000 of its workers as it grapples with increasing debt and a decline in the fixed-voice market in a tight economy.
In a formal notice issued to organised labour, Telkom said the depressed economy, regulatory uncertainty and a tough competitive environment had taken a toll on its business.
In a memo to members, Keith Aimes, the national organiser for Sacu, said that the alliance between Sacu and the CWU was of the view that Telkom’s rationale made during the previous meeting for the retrenchment was weak.