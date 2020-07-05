Unions to take legal action to prevent SAA liquidation; call for Mboweni to be fired

Cape Town - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) intend to take legal action to prevent the liquidation of South African Airways (SAA), and have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Numsa and Sacca had noted "with absolute shock and dismay" the recent press statements attributed to Mboweni and the National Treasury to the effect that SAA, and other state-owned entities including SA Express, "should be closed down", the two unions said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"Mboweni has effectively confirmed that he supports the liquidation of South African Airways (SAA) and SA Express. Minister Mboweni has been on record making similar reckless statements since 2018, and the most recent position he and his department adopted directly contradicts the official position of government and, more particularly, the position of the department of public enterprises [DPE], where minister [Pravin] Gordhan has formally adopted the position that DPE is against the liquidation of SAA.

"DPE has gone as far as setting up the leadership consultative forum (LCF) emanating from the compact agreement, the main purpose of which is to avoid liquidation and to restructure it into a sustainable, profitable, and efficient airline," the statement said.

This was not the first time that Mboweni had made such comments, and it was "time for him to be brought to book". "It is also worth noting that National Treasury has been complicit in its role at SAA, as it acted as shareholder representative for SAA during the time when forensic reports were reported on and published at SAA, and yet it refused to act to end mismanagement and looting."