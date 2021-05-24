V&A Waterfront’s first intake in its food lab incubator graduate

THE V&A Waterfront has announced that its R63 million investment in Makers Landing, in collaboration with the National Treasury’s Job Fund, is bearing fruit as the first intake of SMMEs have graduated from the Food Lab Incubation Programme.

The company said the Makers Landing Food Lab Incubation Programme provided the perfect environment for growing food businesses, while it demonstrated the value of assembling the right partnership ecosystem, skills and resources.

Eight graduates were the first to complete the four-month intensive training programme.

Makers Landing is an industrial, repurposed space that provides an inclusive, authentic space for learning, growth and connection. It is within the reimagined Cape Town Cruise Terminal.

According to the company, the programme offers opportunities to qualified start-ups and existing small food businesses that showed that they would benefit significantly from mentorship, training and affordable access to a licensed commercial kitchen space.

“This programme runs over four months, with two sessions a week, of two to three hours each. The course content, which was developed by Stellenbosch University’s LaunchLab and industry experts, was a combination of online modules, in-class learning and individual assignments. These were supplemented with technical expert support and weekly mentor meetings,” the company said.

According to the company, the programme combines online learning, classroom sessions, industry experts and the use of the Makers Landing commercial kitchen. The focus is on laying solid business foundations, providing entrepreneurs with tools for success and working purposefully towards their business goals.

V&A Waterfront retail sales executive Alex Kabalin said: “The incubation programme immerses entrepreneurs in an inclusive and innovative space where they would be nurtured by food industry mentors who are influential and successful in their own right. By matching natural creativity and passion for food with knowledge and new skills gained, our food entrepreneurs would be better prepared for success in what is a tough and competitive industry.”

The company said successful candidates would have access to a commercial kitchen space, as well as the opportunity to participate in Makers Landing programmes and events, and market opportunities.

According to the company, food businesses that were selling or operating, and that have been in operation for less than three years, can apply to the programme.

“We intend to attract talented young people to the sector by removing some of the barriers to entry, such as technical and operational resources,” said Kabalin.

“We are specifically looking for early-stage entrepreneurs (start-up, aspirant and grassroots) with limited access to resources in the packaged foods, food service and catering industries,” Kabalin added.

V&A Waterfront said applications were open for the next programme that would run from August 3 to December 1. Applications close on June 30. To apply, interested candidates can visit the Makers Landing website at www.makerslanding.co.za.

The following eight candidates graduated from the programme on May 21:

 Zulfa Cassiem (Ooh Fudge)

 Charmaine Govender-Koen (Charm’s Kitchen)

 Cikizwa Galela (Ciki Graceland Café)

 Jane Nshuti (Tamu by Jane)

 Saa-rah Adams (Frikkadeli)

 Faieez “Fuzzy” Alexander (Fuzzy’s Food)

 Lester Adams and Connor Wolstencroft (Slow & Low)

 Gareth Forbes and Jen Wheatley (The House of Yummy)

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE