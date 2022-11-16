Viceroy’s R50m Capitec fine set aside by tribunal

A R50 million fine imposed on Viceroy Research by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has been set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal (FST).

This comes after the FSCA announced last year in September 2021, that it had imposed sanctions on the partnership called Viceroy Research and its partners, Fraser Perring, Gabriel Bernarde and Aiden Lau for contravening section 81 of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012 (FMA).