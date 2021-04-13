Visa appoints new managing director for Southern Africa cluster

CAPE TOWN - VISA, the global payments group, appointed Maurice Newa as the new MD of the southern Africa cluster, a statement said yesterday.

Newa would be responsible for the development and implementation of Visa’s growth strategy in the region. He would report to Aida Diarra, senior vice-president and head of sub-Saharan Africa, and would be part of the sub-Saharan Africa leadership team.

Prior to joining Visa, Newa worked at Vaya Technologies, an Econet Group subsidiary, where he was chief executive. He brought to Visa over 25 years of experience in regional and global roles in mobile telephony, Fintech (mobile money and mobile insurance), digital technology solutions and blue-chip fastmoving consumer goods companies, Visa said.

“We are excited to bring Maurice on board. His appointment reflects the importance we place on the southern Africa markets. The experience he brings will enable him to make immediate contributions to our strategy and growth,” said Aida Diarra Visa senior vice-president and head of sub-Saharan Africa.

“We look forward to Maurice’s leadership in building on our efforts to help accelerate digitising commerce in southern Africa,” said Diarra