CAPE TOWN – Vodacom Group added 2.7 million customers to its South Africa and International operations, as well as 2.7 million in Safaricom in the year to September, to serve a combined 115 million customers across the Group.
This was revealed in Vodacom’s annual results released on Monday where the Group reported a 3.9 percent increase in revenue compared with 2.5 percent the previous year, supported by Group service revenue growth of 4.2 percent from 2.5 percent.
Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group chief executive said following last year’s substantial investment in South Africa’s largest broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) transaction in the telecommunication sector, this year Vodacom Group posted an 18.9 percent increase in headline earnings per share to 460c and returning a dividend of 440 cents per share to shareholders.
“In South Africa, an increase in data usage, following sustained efforts to reduce data prices and the onboarding of our new roaming partner in the second quarter, more than offset the service revenue decline reported in the first three months of the financial year.
“On a like-for-like basis, this resulted in service revenue growth of 1.5 percent during the half-year, despite ongoing economic pressures and the implementation of the End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations.