Vodacom Business partners with Accenture for its digital smart service offering

DURBAN - Vodacom Business has partnered with Accenture to broaden its Digital Transformation Smart Service Offering through Cloud, Security and Analytics capabilities. The partnership is part of Vodacom’s drive to deliver integrated solutions based on deep industry value chain knowledge. The business landscape is changing, competitive barriers are disappearing, making the speed and agility to market critical components in the digital world. Innovative digital solutions take into account best of class digital platforms, tools, applications and services as well as Vodacom’s world class network to ensure a successful digital transformation journey for Vodacom Business clients. "Our partnership with Accenture will help drive our clients’ digital transformation journey by offering latest technology and innovative services. The aim is to create an industry-specific approach for our clients that will enhance their business through digitalisation. Teaming up with Accenture will fuel innovation and help solve our diverse clients’ critical problems at speed and scale," said Vodacom Business COO, Nadya Bhettay.

"Cloud technologies today offer new IT potential through faster, more flexible and resilient capabilities," said Kirtan Sita Accenture Technology MD in Africa.

Through the next-generation industry experience, leading technologies, and our scalable delivery network, Accenture provides a powerful range of capabilities that can be tailored to complex customer needs throughout the digital transformation journey.

Digital transformation requires business-focused competencies while embracing and implementing new technologies in the workplace. Vodacom Business’ Digital Transformation Smart Service Offering is an ecosystem-wide programme which brings rich market and industry-insights, opening the door for the co-creation of new industry or client-specific use cases and solutions.

Vodacom recently announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services partnership that will enable Vodacom Business to grow its offering further and deliver improved business, cloud and other solutions to its clients

The AWS and Vodacom partnership has far-reaching benefits for Vodacom Business clients from a service offering perspective. The most notable benefit is the way in which these services can help boost digital transformation and cloud adoption strategies for organisations of all sizes, with ease of access to services such as Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This enables businesses to now have a global reach through the AWS global footprint.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group Chief Executive said, "The most exciting aspect of this is the integration of AWS into the Vodacom Network, which will allow our clients to take advantage of the benefits of both offerings, and use them to transform their businesses into digitally enabled, tech-first companies".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE