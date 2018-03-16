CAPE TOWN - Vodacom will increase their data and voice bundle service prices from 1 April 2018 due to VAT increases.

The company has started to send notifications to customers via SMS.

The SMS says the following;

"Dear Valued Customer. Due to the VAT change & a price increase your call rate changes to R1.53/min and 52c/SMS on 1 Apr 2018. Data remains at 99c/MB. Please visit http://voda.com/prices2018 for more information. Yours sincerely, Team Vodacom"

While the SMS states that data will remain at 99c per MB, this is for their out of data bundle rates, however, their data bundle prices will see an increase in price.

Increases will average 1%, and the new pricing will be published by 20 March.

Here are the new prices for their Voice Bundles:

Voice Bundles Peak Off-peak Current price (VAT incl.) New price (VAT incl.) Current price (VAT incl.) New price (VAT incl.) Power Bonus price plan Voice Rates R1.50 R1.53 R1.50 R1.53 SMS Rates R0.50 R0.52 R0.50 R0.52 NXT LVL Prepaid Price Plan Voice Rates R1.50 R1.53 R1.50 R1.53 SMS Rates R0.50 R0.52 R0.50 R0.52 Daily Free Calls Voice Rates R1.20 R1.23 R1.20 R1.23 SMS Rates R0.80 R0.82 R0.35 R0.37 Siyakha Price Plan Voice Rates R1.50 R1.53 R1.50 R1.53 SMS Rates R0.50 R0.52 R0.50 R0.52 Vodacom 4 Less Prepaid Voice Rates R2.60 R2.64 R2.60 R2.64 SMS Rates R0.80 R0.82 R0.35 R0.37 Vodacom Anytime Per Second Voice Rates R1.20 R1.23 R1.20 R1.23 SMS Rates R0.50 R0.52 R0.50 R0.52 Power 4U Voice Rates R1.79 R1.82 R1.29 R1.32 SMS Rates R0.50 R0.52 R0.50 R0.52

Additionally, Here are their new data bundle prices:

Bundles Current price (VAT incl.) New price (VAT incl.) 100MB - 1 Day R14.00 R15.00 500MB- 7 Days R59.00 R60.00 1GB- 7 Days R79.00 R80.00 2GB - 7 Days R99.00 R120.00 1GB - 14 Days R99.00 R100.00 500MB - 30 Days R99.00 R100.00 5GB - 30 Days R399.00 R405.00 10GB - 30 Days R599.00 R605.00 20GB - 30 Days R999.00 R1010.00 500MB G Connect Wi-Fi Bundles R39.00 R50.00 2GB G Connect Wi-Fi Bundles R99.00 R141.00 PH Weekly R49.00 R50.00 My5 60mins R6.00 R6.10 My5 60mins + 10MB R8.00 R8.10 Chat for 30 (ANAT) R10.00 R10.10 Chat Now 10 (ANAT) R3.00 R3.10 Chat Now 60 (ANAT) R9.00 R9.10 Chat Combo 60 mins (ANAT) + 60MB R17.00 R17.20

Other mobile carriers such as Cell C and Telkom have yet to release their new prices.

However, Cell C has sent out an SMS to customers warning them about the VAT increase.

The SMS said the following:

"Dear Valued Client, as announced, The VAT rate will increase to 15% on 1 April 2018. Our products and services are subject to VAT and will therefore be adjusted. More information will be communicated in due course. Thank you. Cell C ".

