CAPE TOWN - Vodacom will increase their data and voice bundle service prices from 1 April 2018 due to VAT increases.
The company has started to send notifications to customers via SMS.
The SMS says the following;
"Dear Valued Customer. Due to the VAT change & a price increase your call rate changes to R1.53/min and 52c/SMS on 1 Apr 2018. Data remains at 99c/MB. Please visit http://voda.com/prices2018 for more information. Yours sincerely, Team Vodacom"
While the SMS states that data will remain at 99c per MB, this is for their out of data bundle rates, however, their data bundle prices will see an increase in price.
Increases will average 1%, and the new pricing will be published by 20 March.
Here are the new prices for their Voice Bundles:
|Voice Bundles
|Peak
|Off-peak
|Current price (VAT incl.)
|New price (VAT incl.)
|Current price (VAT incl.)
|New price (VAT incl.)
|Power Bonus price plan
|Voice Rates
|R1.50
|R1.53
|R1.50
|R1.53
|SMS Rates
|R0.50
|R0.52
|R0.50
|R0.52
|NXT LVL Prepaid Price Plan
|Voice Rates
|R1.50
|R1.53
|R1.50
|R1.53
|SMS Rates
|R0.50
|R0.52
|R0.50
|R0.52
|Daily Free Calls
|Voice Rates
|R1.20
|R1.23
|R1.20
|R1.23
|SMS Rates
|R0.80
|R0.82
|R0.35
|R0.37
|Siyakha Price Plan
|Voice Rates
|R1.50
|R1.53
|R1.50
|R1.53
|SMS Rates
|R0.50
|R0.52
|R0.50
|R0.52
|Vodacom 4 Less Prepaid
|Voice Rates
|R2.60
|R2.64
|R2.60
|R2.64
|SMS Rates
|R0.80
|R0.82
|R0.35
|R0.37
|Vodacom Anytime Per Second
|Voice Rates
|R1.20
|R1.23
|R1.20
|R1.23
|SMS Rates
|R0.50
|R0.52
|R0.50
|R0.52
|Power 4U
|Voice Rates
|R1.79
|R1.82
|R1.29
|R1.32
|SMS Rates
|R0.50
|R0.52
|R0.50
|R0.52
Additionally, Here are their new data bundle prices:
|Bundles
|Current price (VAT incl.)
|New price (VAT incl.)
|100MB - 1 Day
|R14.00
|R15.00
|500MB- 7 Days
|R59.00
|R60.00
|1GB- 7 Days
|R79.00
|R80.00
|2GB - 7 Days
|R99.00
|R120.00
|1GB - 14 Days
|R99.00
|R100.00
|500MB - 30 Days
|R99.00
|R100.00
|5GB - 30 Days
|R399.00
|R405.00
|10GB - 30 Days
|R599.00
|R605.00
|20GB - 30 Days
|R999.00
|R1010.00
|500MB G Connect Wi-Fi Bundles
|R39.00
|R50.00
|2GB G Connect Wi-Fi Bundles
|R99.00
|R141.00
|PH Weekly
|R49.00
|R50.00
|My5 60mins
|R6.00
|R6.10
|My5 60mins + 10MB
|R8.00
|R8.10
|Chat for 30 (ANAT)
|R10.00
|R10.10
|Chat Now 10 (ANAT)
|R3.00
|R3.10
|Chat Now 60 (ANAT)
|R9.00
|R9.10
|Chat Combo 60 mins (ANAT) + 60MB
|R17.00
|R17.20
Other mobile carriers such as Cell C and Telkom have yet to release their new prices.
However, Cell C has sent out an SMS to customers warning them about the VAT increase.
The SMS said the following:
"Dear Valued Client, as announced, The VAT rate will increase to 15% on 1 April 2018. Our products and services are subject to VAT and will therefore be adjusted. More information will be communicated in due course. Thank you. Cell C ".
