JOHANNESBURG - Digital money transfer company WorldRemit has partnered with mobile telecommunications firm Vodacom Tanzania to enable nine million users of the M-Pesa mobile money service to receive money directly to their e-wallets from friends and family living abroad.

Using the WorldRemit app, Tanzanians living abroad in over 50 countries can send money home and the new service increases convenience for recipients in Tanzania who can receive international money transfers directly to their phones, without the need for a bank account or internet connection.

"This new partnership with WorldRemit enables us to tap into their global payments network and help customers receive remittances into Tanzania from more countries around the world," Vodacom Tanzania M-Pesa director Epimack Mbeteni said.

"This is just one more way we are making our customers’ lives easier."

WorldRemit country manager for Tanzania Cynthia Ponera said the partnership would drive down the cost of sending money to Tanzania and enable recipients in some of the most remote locations to receive money from abroad in seconds.

"Our money transfer service to Tanzania is growing by over 100 percent year-over-year and mobile money is the most popular way for our customers to send money to the country," she said.

"We are delighted to partner with Vodacom to further expand our network and connect over nine million M-Pesa customers to our award-winning money transfer service."

According to the World Bank, migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sent $46 billion back home in 2018, a growth of 10 percent from the previous year.


