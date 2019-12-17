Digital money transfer company WorldRemit has partnered with mobile telecommunications firm Vodacom Tanzania to enable nine million users of the M-Pesa mobile money service to receive money directly to their e-wallets from friends and family living abroad. File picture: Dumisani Sibeko/Independent Media

JOHANNESBURG - Digital money transfer company WorldRemit has partnered with mobile telecommunications firm Vodacom Tanzania to enable nine million users of the M-Pesa mobile money service to receive money directly to their e-wallets from friends and family living abroad. Using the WorldRemit app, Tanzanians living abroad in over 50 countries can send money home and the new service increases convenience for recipients in Tanzania who can receive international money transfers directly to their phones, without the need for a bank account or internet connection.

"This new partnership with WorldRemit enables us to tap into their global payments network and help customers receive remittances into Tanzania from more countries around the world," Vodacom Tanzania M-Pesa director Epimack Mbeteni said.

"This is just one more way we are making our customers’ lives easier."

WorldRemit country manager for Tanzania Cynthia Ponera said the partnership would drive down the cost of sending money to Tanzania and enable recipients in some of the most remote locations to receive money from abroad in seconds.