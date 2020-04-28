Vodacom's digital Business Acceleration Series is now available on Video Play

DURBAN - Vodacom Business launched its Fast Forward Series in 2019 with the purpose of providing businesses, from small medium enterprises to large enterprises, with the appropriate tools, skills and insights to help them achieve success in the business sector.

In a move to reach more businesses digitally the Fast Forward Series has been launched on Video Play, a Vodacom Video streaming service available via your web browser or downloadable app. The sessions in addition to specific digitally produced programmes and webinars, are recorded and uploaded to the platform, allowing more business owners or executives in business access to these resources and enablement tools that builds and promotes business sustainability in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"Now more than ever we need to tap into technology to future proof business and ensure continuity. Given the uncertainty we are seeing in the world at the moment, this is a particularly challenging time for all businesses. This is why Vodacom Business will continue to use these digital channels to provide informative, educational and engaging content for businesses, from small to large businesses to ensure that no one is left behind," said Melishni Achary, Vodacom Business Executive Head of Department for Fixed and Mobile Operations.

In Season 1, critical insights shared by experts from the likes of Facebook, Vodacom Digital Advertising and Business Doctors are now readily available as part of Vodacom Business’ objective to continue to provide a platform that will address key business challenges whilst focusing on empowering entrepreneurs to develop strategies to thrive in today’s digital economy.

Video Play is currently only available to Vodacom customers, and the Fast Forward series can be accessed via the Video Play platform, at no subscription cost to the consumer, to ensure that the content is available to those who need it most. To access the content, one needs to simply register for Video Play using a Vodacom cellphone number and navigate to the Fast Forward catalogue. Video Play currently hosts a variety of entertainment and lifestyle content, and the on-boarding of the Fast Forward series, is a first of its kind for Video Play.