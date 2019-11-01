INTERNATIONAL – Volkswagen (VW), the core brand of Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen Group, confirmed its business guidance for 2019 on Thursday and said it expected its annual turnover to increase by five percent.
VW's operating profit margin is expected to range between 4 percent and 5 percent in 2019 "despite the negative effects of additional costs for market launches and startup costs" in the fourth quarter.
The VW brand has "performed very well in the year to date in a challenging operating environment and remains on a profitable growth trajectory," said Arno Antlitz, chief financial officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.