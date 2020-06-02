Volt Africa wins big at INMA Global Media Awards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Digitally integrated service provider Volt Africa won two prizes in the 2020 edition of International News Media Association's (INMA) prestigious Global Media Awards competition on Tuesday. Volt Africa scooped the “Best New Initiative to Empower and Retain Talent” award as well as the “Best in Africa” award in the virtual ceremony that was broadcast globally on multiple channels. The INMA Global Media Awards "rewards innovation and excellence in growing audience, brand, and revenue". With 922 entries from 262 news brands in 44 countries and five continents, 42 media experts judged the competition, focusing on breakthrough results, unique concepts, strong creativity, innovative thinking, and winning synergies across media platforms. On taking first place in the category Best New Initiative to Empower and Retain Talent, Volt Africa CEO Samantha Naidu said: “Volt Africa’s mission is to power Africa’s digital ambition and grow its digital footprint through one brand, business and person at a time. We are committed to contributing to Africa’s digital expansion and believe in its endless possibilities. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees, who are ultimately our biggest asset."

Naidu said that Volt Africa saw a need and a gap in the South African industry to help advance not only tech, digital methodology and media graduates but employees who wanted to learn and sharpen their digital media knowledge and skills and propel themselves into the 4th Industrial Revolution.

"By developing a business model which was set to grow into something new, Volt Africa has injected new life into its employees by partnering specialised, advanced digital technology companies. Through synergy and internal communication, these partnerships were used to train the staff and educate employees in these new technologies.

"With a mission to inspire, grow and nurture Africa’s digital ambition through one millennial at a time, Volt Africa has showcased that, out of the box thinking, creativity and hard work can lead to success," Naidu said.

Volt Africa provides digital services to IOL, the second biggest news website in South Africa, amongst others.