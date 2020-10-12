Vox partners with Wolfpack to launch Cybersecurity Portal for SA businesses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Integrated ICT and infrastructure provider Vox has partnered with local consultancy Wolfpack Information Risk tooffering South African businesses a cybersecurity portal. Through this portal businesses can assess threats and weaknesses, train and test employees, and track company-wide progress. The Vox Cybersecurity Portal helps businesses identify and address cyber risk areas within the organisation, including training and testing of staff. “In today's times, cybercriminals are looking for any possible means to penetrate an organisation. We are taking the complexity out of addressing cyber risk with our self-managed portal covering the full spectrum of prevention, detection, incident response and business resilience capabilities,” said Henda Edwardes, Executive Head: Carrier and Communications at Vox. “We are seeing an increase against companies of all sizes – even NGOs and startups are at risk,” stated Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director of Wolfpack.

The portal includes a Business Toolkit, Training, Simulated Attacks, and a Reporting Dashboard. As part of a limited time offer, business customers who subscribe to the monthly service will also gain access to a Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) starter pack to guide them on how to become PoPIA compliant.

The Business Toolkit starts off with an intuitive online cybersecurity health check created by leading industry experts, with 50 questions covering key areas of the organisation. The portal then provides an easy to follow programme filled with checklists, editable security policy templates and operational guides amongst other things.

“By getting one of your employees to click on a malicious link or forward an email containing potential damaging content, these cybercriminals suddenly have access to your most valuable assets – information,” added Edwardes.

To prevent this from happening, an understanding of the company’s current security environment and targeted training of employees has never been more important. A nominated staff member is able to create a tailored training and testing programme for employees and provide regular update reports on their progress.

According to Edwardes, there are over 40 available security awareness courses, and at-risk staff can even be auto-enrolled in training to ensure organisations are better protected. These courses combine global best practice with Vox and Wolfpack’s deep understanding of the local cybersecurity landscape.

In addition to training, organisations will now be able to simulate realistic phishing attacks in order to measure the effectiveness of the training and make changes where required.

Furthermore, the training courses can be accessed at any time, from any mobile device, tablet, or computer.

“The implementation of a proactive approach to information risk management ensures that your business is better prepared for any internal or external attacks. This leaves your company more secure,” concluded Edwardes.

The Vox Cybersecurity Portal is a monthly subscription service, with businesses paying per user, with a minimum 12-month contract.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE