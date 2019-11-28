JOHANNESBURG - Miner Tharisa Plc reported a nearly 83% plunge in its annual pretax profit on Thursday, as production of platinum group metals and chrome concentrates fell.
The miner last week warned of lower full-year earnings and said it missed its production outlook for the year, with overall platinum group metals production down 8.2% and a reduction of 11% in chrome concentrate output.
“2019 saw curtailed production at the Tharisa mine, as we embedded our owner miner approach at the asset and redesigned the mining operation,” Chief Executive Officer Phoevos Pouroulis said.