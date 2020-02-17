JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) today said it had recorded zero mine fatalities at the company's mines in the year to December 2019 for the first time in the company's history.
“For the first time in Anglo American Platinum’s history, we have had no workplace fatalities at our managed operations in the year. The company also demonstrated leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance in 2019," Griffith said.
Griffith said the company's record safety demonstrated commitment to creating a safe working environment.