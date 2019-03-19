CAPE TOWN – Organic Way (Oway), an agricosmetics beauty brand has recently launched its products in South Africa with a launch event in Cape Town. Created by the Italian perfume and cosmetics brand Rolland, it has been the first in Italy to produce hair spray, styling and finishing products with natural extracts which led to the launch of Oway agricosmetics in 2013.

Oway creates many different types of products for hair and body that are available in ranges for female and male.

In South Africa, Oway is backed and funded by Long4Life. A new division is being set up at Emsa Distribution (Pty)Ltd which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Long4 Life.





Good Morning Cape Town! We thrilled to be here in #TheMotherCity for the @OWAYSouthAfrica official launch this evening! We cannot wait to share this incredible brand with our dearest Beauties, Beauty Bloggers, Influencers. See you later 🥰@OOCapetown #OwaySouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/JySibkVi3P — Bush Telegraph Publicity (@franco_danielle) March 11, 2019





In an interview with Business Report, Oway explained that Agricosmetics focuses on eliminating unnecessary and superfluous packaging.

Oway SA said: "Agricosmetics® is packaging OWAY formulas, rich in natural ingredients, only in glass and aluminium, precious, protective and recyclable materials. It means using the necessary tools exclusively in eco-sustainable paper, wood, metal, cotton: natural materials that convey authentic sensations."

"We have built two special cutting-edge, zero-mile workshops right next to our main production plant: ORTOFFICINA, our farm estate where we grow officinal plants using biodynamic methods, and ARTIGIANO, our wood laboratory where we design and manufacture packaging, furniture and objects following the principles of circular design," said Oway SA.

Having set out on its journey in quality cosmetics back in 1948 in Bologna, Oway today has a presence in hair salons in over 70 countries worldwide, online, in single-brand boutiques and in selected concepts stores.

"We have a profound belief in respect for the environment and for promoting waste reduction. Each and every formulation, packaging, material, individual article or tool is designed to have a minimal environmental impact and to be long-lasting or reusable and composted or transformed into a new resource," Oway SA told Business Report.

When asked if the organic market in SA is competitive and if it holds a future in the beauty industry, Oway explains that there is a great demand for organic products in SA.

"South Africa is a country with a thriving beauty market, due to consumers becoming allergic to synthetic ingredients the demand is growing for organic products The pressures of a daily busy schedule is also why consumers are looking for an alternative relaxed organic type of lifestyle, Oway is not just a brand it is a lifestyle. Yes there is a future," said Oway SA.



Oway SA noted that the products will all be made available with their pricing in May this year.

WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



