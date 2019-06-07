File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) board and its executive management on Friday addressed the various issues facing the embattled airline and announced the parastatal's new acting chieg executive.



SAA's Thandeka Mgoduso began the briefing by speaking on the r esignation of Vuyani Jarana , t he issues around paying salaries due to its financial issues as well as the issues around the leak of Jaranas resignation letter.





Mgoduso announced that Zuks Ramasia has been appointed as the interim CEO at SAA. She used to be SAA's General Manager





Mgoduso said that the b oard has begun a search, domestically and globally, for a permanent CEO with appropriate experience and expertise to stabilise the airline and to oversee the implementation of the long-term turnaround strategy.





She also said that while Jarana will no longer serve as CEO, but will avail himself to provide transitional support to the board and management, when required, for the duration of his notice period.





Mgoduso said that the board is aware of the financial issues that the airline faces and is in continuous discussions with the Department of Public Enterprises, National Treasury, and financial institutions.





