CAPE TOWN - Global research agency Kantar Millward Brown and WPP have released their annual BrandZ Top 100 most valuable global brands ranking for 2018.

Rankings are based on the following:

1. The dollar amount a brand contributed to the overall value of a corporation,

2. Interviews with at least three million consumers about thousands of brands

3. Analysis of the financial and business performance of each company.

This is all done using data from Bloomberg and the Kantar Worldpanel. The BrandZ rankings are the only brand valuations in the world that take into account what people think about the brands they buy.

Technology brands take over the rankings as Eight out of the Top 10 are or tech-related.

This category continues to dominate the rankings with Google and Apple retaining the number 1 and 2 spots, growing +23% to $302.1 billion ( R3825283851000.00) and +28% to $300.6 billion (R3804730272000.00) respectively.

Amazon moved into the third position growing +49% to $207.6 billion (R2627618112000.00).

Tencent grew +65% in brand value to $179 billion (R2265624480000.00), up three places from last year’s ranking.

Image: Kantar Millward Brown and WPP Brandz Top 100

Alibaba entered the Top 10 for the first time this year with +92% growth, as it expanded its global reach.

This was also the first year non-US brands grew faster than US brands since the ranking’s creation 13 years ago.

Fourteen Chinese brands appear in the Top 100 ranking compared to just one (China Mobile) in 2006.

Here are the top 10:

2018 rank Brand Category Brand value ($ Million) Brand value change 1 Google Technology 302 063 +23% 2 Apple Technology 300 595 +28% 3 Amazon Retail 207 594 +49% 4 Microsoft Technology 200 987 +40% 5 Tencent Technology 178 990 +65% 6 Facebook Technology 162 106 +25% 7 Visa Payments 145 611 +31% 8 McDonald’s Fast food 126 044 +29% 9 Alibaba Retail 113 401 +92% 10 AT&T Telecoms 106 698 -7%

READ ALSO: No laughing matter as comedy company loses R300 000 in email scam

READ ALSO: Tongaat Hulett profit falls 37% on higher sugar imports by SA

TOP STORY: Sars releases Customs Requirements for travelling South Africans

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE