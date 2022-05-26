We spend more than R10 billion on prepaid services

"The scale of lifestyle purchases on our digital platform is on par with the largest online retailers in South Africa," says Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail.

FNB's efforts to help customers with lifestyle solutions on its digital platform are gaining traction. In the past nine months, over R10 billion worth of third-party prepaid lifestyle solutions such as software vouchers, airtime, data, electricity, and lotto were purchased by customers via the FNB App. The value of pre-paid lifestyle solutions purchased has increased by 16% year-on-year, and 70% of all purchases are now made through the FNB App.

"We have over 6 million customers who use our digital channels, with over 4 million of them using the FNB App. Offering more lifestyle solutions on our digital platform adds value to our customers and complements our integrated financial services solutions. The current momentum indicates that our customers are getting value from our existing solutions," he says.

FNB Connect handles the management of third-party prepaid services such as airtime, electricity, software vouchers, and lotteries, to name a few.

CEO of FNB Connect, Brad Roper, explains that they want customers to maximise the efficiency of FNB's digital platform for their lifestyle needs. "We are leveraging our ecosystem and platform to better enable access to these services. We recognise the financial challenges customers face and are committed to providing value for money in a convenient manner. The ability to purchase electricity, data, software vouchers, or even pay a traffic fine on a single platform eliminates the need for customers to download various apps, and they can also pay with eBucks where relevant,” he adds.