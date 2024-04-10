WeBuyCars to start trade in its shares on the JSE tomorrow

WeBuyCars (WBC) will list on the JSE tomorrow (April 11), and it and parent Transaction Capital had successfully raised R902.7 million through the listing process so far, at a price of R18.75 per WBC share.

This was through the issue of 40 million WBC shares for R750m immediately prior to the listing, and the disposal by Transaction Capital of 8.15 million WBC shares for about R152.7m, the companies announced yesterday.