Wescoal Holdings is expecting to reduce its losses per share

Wescoal Holdings said headline earnings per share were likely to equate to a loss of between 2.5 and 3.2 cents for the year to March 31, 2021, compared with the 32.67 cents loss reported the previous year, an improvement of between 92 percent and 90 percent, the group said in a trading statement yesterday.

The improvement was driven by an improved performance from the mining operations, while the company was able to maintain positive cash generation from operations with earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation expected to be between R550 million and R590m.