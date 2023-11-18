What customers want this Black Friday, with clothing climbing the priority list

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer focus towards prioritising Black Friday deals on groceries, particularly meat, non-perishable pantry items, and cleaning products. Pick n Pay has revealed that their research indicates a growing emphasis on grocery deals this year.

These massive savings, typically occurring once a year, provide customers with significant financial relief amid the escalating cost of living. “Our findings suggest that the emotional returns from these exceptional savings resonate deeply with our customers, aiding them in managing household budgets,” Andrew Mills, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay, said. This is also the time of year that many Smart Shopper customers use their accumulated points, further boosting needed savings, pointed out Mills.

Increasingly, clothes are also becoming sought-after Black Friday deals alongside toys. “This year Pick n Pay Clothing has rolled out daily Early Black Friday deals. Customers are seizing these opportunities both in-store and through our online shop,” Mills added. To enhance customer affordability, Pick n Pay Clothing recently introduced the PayJustNow payment facility to its stores, enabling users to split payments into three interest-free instalments – a feature expected to be widely embraced, maximising savings on Black Friday Clothing deals.

Despite the evolving preferences, Black Friday remains a golden opportunity to access high-value items at discounted rates, particularly in the realms of appliances and electronics. “Customer demand for these deals is substantial, and we anticipate continued interest for products addressing load-shedding concerns,” Mills said. Beyond consumer preferences, Mills underscored the functional essence of Black Friday.

“At the heart of it is good prices that bargain-hunting customers won’t find during the year and options to buy in bulk. Our strategic collaboration with suppliers a year in advance means we can meet these expectations, both in-store and online.” Similar to previous years, Pick n Pay said it is giving customers an opportunity to shop ahead of Black Friday weekend and launched its Early Black Friday deals earlier this week. These offer up to 50% off essential items, such as rice, maize, sugar, oil, flour, tinned vegetables, cereals, detergents and toilet paper.

Indulgent products, such as coffee, ice cream and chocolates, are equally as popular. Mills said that in some instances, one-fifth of total sales for some products promoted over Black Friday are sold during this period. “Customers save during the year for these deals, and bulk-buy to maximise their savings for the December and January period.”

The newly operational Eastport Distribution Centre in Gauteng has proved pivotal to Pick n Pay’s 2023 Black Friday strategy, the retailer said. With double the storage capacity, it enhances the retailer’s ability to secure products pre-emptively, mitigating the impact of inflation and passing on more savings to customers. Pick n Pay said the distribution centre has significantly ramped up its inbound and outbound capacity by about 40% since October to keep shelves stocked over the peak trading period.