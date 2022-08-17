Whoops: Mount Nelson hotel advert misses the mark as tweeps drag marketing team

The Cape Town-based Mount Nelson Hotel might have missed the mark with its latest marketing campaign, and tweeps in South Africa have not let it go unnoticed.
Twitter time lines were flooded with memes about the misplaced punctuation that changes the meaning of the hotel’s promotion, meant to boost the business.
In the advertising imagery, a slogan for the hotel states “Let’s MOUNT NELSON Together”.
Take a look at what some tweeps had to say about the unfortunate wording of the advert below:
Oh dear...who's gonna tell the Mount Nelson hotel that their catchy slogan wasn't thought out properly 😂. pic.twitter.com/K7aeVgqPFT— Daddy (@LifeisSavage) August 12, 2022
Which agency has the #MountNelson account?— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 15, 2022
I kinda feel like this copy (from the home page on their website) maybe needed another set of eyes or two.
Just saying. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/5qMXBzaGxD
Let’s #mountnelson together 🐎 - what if it’s a genius way of getting a hotel that’s never featured on my twitter stream to trend? @miss_moss— gillstrawberry (@gillstrawberry) August 12, 2022
Imagine being the person who had to approve this campaign 😂 #MountNelson Day made 🤣 #LetsMountNelson #LetsMountNelsonTogether pic.twitter.com/IuS6r1bSdX— Sami Edmonds (@SamiEdmonds) August 12, 2022
Here to Mount Nelson only, thanks. 😂💗 #MountNelson #LetsMountNelsonTogether https://t.co/NAXUihPVQc pic.twitter.com/tuK19kSlxu— Olwethu-Thando Klaas (@Lady_Crunk) August 12, 2022
At least I'm not on this team today #letsmountnelson 😂 pic.twitter.com/3PaVEnvvgC— Salticrax Princess (@KatysTable) August 12, 2022
Oh no! Let’s #mountnelson together? Someone took you literally…see what you have done!! pic.twitter.com/8M83ju5AOf— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) August 12, 2022
BUSINESS REPORT