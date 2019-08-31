Ray Youssef, co-founder and Chief Executive of Paxful. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - As South Africa honours Women’s Month in August, global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, is set to launch a Student Ambassador Programme on tertiary institution campuses across Africa. While looking into expanding its presence in South Africa, Paxful is hoping to nurture as much female talent as possible.

Paxful believes that growing female participation in crypto will be key to the sector’s continued innovation and success.

"Women are critical to the future of the crypto-economy and we are committed to fostering more diversity and supporting efforts to attract more women to make their mark in the industry," Ray Youssef, co-founder and Chief Executive of Paxful.

He added, "We’ve already seen the incredible contribution that women have made to the technology sector overall as founders, developers, product managers, investors and more. The crypto-economy could greatly benefit from the rich diversity of skills, perspectives, experiences and many other unique resources that women can offer. Further, in my opinion, women are decidedly better community builders, which is a very important factor in driving a peer-to-peer economy like the crypto space. At Paxful globally, many of our senior leadership roles are held by women".

With millennials making up the bulk of Paxful’s customers in Africa, Paxful‘s recruitment drive in Africa including a Student Ambassador Programme on tertiary institution campuses across the continent.

Female participants from Johannesburg and Cape Town are already the top performers in the programme.

The programme – made up of a series of workshops - educates and empowers youth who are interested in entering the crypto-economy and especially encourages entrepreneurship in the crypto-sector.

To extend the Programme’s impact, students who participate in the initiative are financially incentivised to educate their peers about the bitcoin economy. To date, Paxful’s University education outreach has engaged more than 1000 students.

Paxful Mobile App

Paxful has launched an official wallet app to make buying, selling, and storing bitcoin easy and secure for customers while on the move. The app has been available since May this year for both Android and iOS devices.

Commenting on the app, Youseff said, "Our app allows us to make our platform more accessible to communities around the world. The majority of our customers access our website through their mobile devices, and this is just another step in that direction".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE