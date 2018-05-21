JOHANNESBURG - South African retail giant Woolworths said on Tuesday that it had discontinued the role of regional chief executive in its Australian operations in a bid to simplify the leadership structure in that country following a strategic cost review.

As a result, Woolworths said regional chief executive John Dixon would leave the group after he resigned as an executive director of Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) with effect from 21 May 2018.

Dixon assumed the role of chief executive for WHL Australasia on 1 September 2017 after joining the group in January 2016 as chief executive of David Jones.

"We would like to thank John for his stewardship of the business over the last two and a half years and wish him every success for the future," Woolworths said.

Last year, Dixon was the group's second-highest paid executive with a remuneration of R23 million after Ian Moir, the group chief executive.

Woolworths said the chief executives of the group's two Australian operating divisions, David Thomas the chief executive of David Jones and Scott Fyfe the chief executive of Country Road Group, would report directly to Moir.

- African News Agency (ANA)