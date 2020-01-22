DURBAN - Investment holding company Workforce Holdings is set to acquire Chartall Business College for R34.88 million to further grow and diversify its training cluster.
Chartall Business College was established in 2012 and is recognised as an innovative provider of education and training, mainly servicing the corporate market, with a focus on the financial services industry.
The JSE-listed firm on Tuesday said it would the entire issued share capital of UEG, the sole shareholder and holding company of the college and done a deal with Kevin Boyers,