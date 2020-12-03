Workship17 launches new workspace in Rosebank

DURBAN - South African co-workspace solutions company Workshop17 added a sixth facility at The Bank in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The opening of the new co-working space provides an opportunity to respond to the growing customer demand for workspaces in suburban areas. Workshop17 members will enjoy preferential rates IHG’s boutique hotel, Voco, and their guests will have the convenience of the benefits available at Workshop17 including flexible use of offices, boardrooms, and enterprise grade Wi-Fi amongst others. The other features of Workshop17 includes the new restaurant Proud Mary, valet parking and concierge services. “With feedback from our customers in mind, the Bank will have less hot desking than our other sites, and more dedicated offices of various sizes which are suited for use full-time by corporates or SMME’s; or for remote workers who need a convenient space for group status check-ins and brainstorming,” said Paul Keursten, CEO of Workshop 17.

“The spaces are adapted to the new normal, where people come to an office to meet others, to work together and build company culture, and to have a quiet as well as creative space to think and work. Our sites are also designed to capably host business events as well as private functions,” added Keursten.

According to Keursten, the office of the future is no longer a specific space in one building, but a combination of physical spaces and virtual office resources for meetings, planning and collaboration.

“Our vision is to support South Africans to be more productive wherever they are by providing the necessary physical and digital resources. To meet the moment, our catalogue boasts physical and virtual offices, boardrooms, hospitality services, as well as enterprise technology solutions and solutions for workspaces in the home,” concluded Keursten.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE