Gys Kappers, Chief Executive of Wyzetalk. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Wyzetalk, an employee engagement company that has built its own patented mobile, USSD and app technology solution has been named Best Digital Company at this year’s Africa Tech Week. The company enables businesses to connect and communicate effectively and efficiently with their workforces including non-desk workers.

Africa Tech Week, which took place in Cape Town at the beginning of March, brought together business leaders who are influencing technological change in South Africa and disrupting the status quo across all industries. The awards recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals that are using technology to deliver real results and return on investment for businesses in Africa.

With categories such as Best Technology Start-up of the Year, Technology Growth Business of the Year and Technology Innovation of the Year, the awards shine a spotlight on those who are creating and using digital platforms to create more profitable and connected businesses across Africa.

"The main focus of Africa Tech Week is educating businesspeople, entrepreneurs and governments operating in Africa to ensure we can overcome the unique challenges faced on the continent. Using technology to take advantage of the opportunities available in the modern world, we can ensure we survive and thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Ralf Fletcher, Chief Executive of Africa Tech Week.

In addition to taking home the win for Best Digital Company of the Year, Wyzetalk was also nominated as a finalist in the Technology Company of the Year category.

"We set out to create something purposeful and highly valued that delivers real results," said Gys Kappers, Chief Executive of Wyzetalk.

"With innovation at the heart of Wyzetalk, our solutions are designed to improve the employee experience particularly for dispersed, non-desk workers who operate in challenging conditions underground, at sea, out in the field and on the shop floor. Our clients, the feedback received and of course industry recognition such as this certainly go a long way to showcasing the impact our solution is having and our passion for disrupting the African business landscape," concluded Kappers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE