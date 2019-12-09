INTERNATIONAL - Xiaomi Corp., the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, is entering Japan and taking on Apple Inc. with a budget-friendly smartphone and a connected fitness tracker.
The company is making the Mi Note 10 Android smartphone available in Japan for immediate pre-order to be shipped on Dec. 16, according to a statement on Monday.
Priced from 52,800 yen ($486), the handset has a high-resolution 108-megapixel camera, a 5,260mAh battery rated to last longer than two days and a 6.5-inch OLED display with curved edges.