Yolanda Cuba. Photo: LinkedIn.

PORT ELIZABETH – MTN Group on Wednesday has announced the appointment of Yolanda Cuba as group chief digital and fintech officer, joining its group executive committee and reporting to the group CEO Rob Shuter. Cuba will lead the group’s strategic expansion of its financial services and digital solutions efforts and transformation into a digital operator.

MTN said in a statement that Cuba had extensive telecommunications and leadership experience, coming from Vodacom, where she was chief officer of strategy and M&A.

Cuba also worked as the CEO of Vodafone Ghana for three years, which saw her named Telecom CEO of the Year in 2018.

“This role gives me the opportunity to drive digital innovation and financial inclusion across the group’s vast footprint. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and being part of the MTN leadership team”, Cuba said.

Shuter said: “We are very pleased to bring an executive of Yolanda’s calibre into MTN Group. Yolanda is a highly qualified and experienced executive, with a unique combination of operational telecommunications experience as well as finance, financial services and digital skills.

"I am confident that Yolanda’s leadership will place us in good stead as we intensify our efforts to build a digital ecosystem and scale our fintech offering across our markets.

"Under Yolanda’s leadership, MTN will continue to progressively grow the fintech and digital opportunities in Africa as we see these areas as major drivers of our BRIGHT growth strategy. Yolanda’s start date will be communicated in due course," the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)