York forecasts much lower interim profit

York Timber Holdings said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to decrease between 62% and 67% for the six months to December 31, the company said in a trading statement on Friday.

HEPS were expected to be between 4.41 cents and 5.07c over the comparative period. Earnings per share (EPS) were expected to decline from 13.26c to between 5.37c and 6.04c, a decrease of between 54% and 60% compared to the six months ended December 31, 2022. The interim results are expected to be published on March 28, 2024.

Core EPS – based on EPS attributable shareholders less the fair value adjustment to the biological assets, net of tax – were expected to decrease from a loss of 2.62c to a loss per share of between 9.98c and 10.11c compared to the previous comparative period.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation, and fair value adjustments on biological assets were expected to be between 84% and 89% lower than the previous comparative period’s R62.6 million.