ZARA wanted to work with micro influencers 😍 - best decision ! Their store isn’t online yet but the reach is apparently great thus far - pic.twitter.com/6oJSoK7A4D— instagram : Tlego28 (@tlego28) September 16, 2019
You’re sitting there complaining about who Zara chose to work with with and you don’t realize you sitting there is why the opportunity missed you.— Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) September 17, 2019
Stop being bitter because you weren't chosen for the ZARA campaign. It really be your own hearts blocking your blessings beloved— Tinkerbell (@Rochelle_Meyer1) September 17, 2019
Zara is teaching other brands how campaigns should be done, create talk-ability, diversify your content output and distribute it through different channels. ROI is greater so is awareness.— Joe Human (@joe_human_) September 17, 2019
Not sure why people are throwing shade at the Zara influencers. OKSALAYO they all got an amazing gig.— Nonzwakazi (@Nonzy_g) September 17, 2019
Ninomona 😑
I'm so happy that Zara decided to work with micro influencers! I don't know but abanye abantwana deserve suc exposure bethuna 😍— Mamthimkhulu🌳 (@sinayo_a) September 17, 2019
Lmao kuthwa Zara chose people that don't even shop at Zara. It's true but if Zara hit me up must I decline ?? Lmaooo Helaang. https://t.co/iPELjoQxrX— uTeacher (@Yolanda12000) September 17, 2019
We as brand managers fight these micro vs macro influencers battle everyday in the boardrooms. I’m happy that a retailer as big Zara put their faith in these kids, maybe it will help with our battles— Katlego Molaolwa (@KatlegoMolaolwa) September 17, 2019
Y’all just mad that the smaller influencers are getting a Zara Bag. I understand but us people with followers can’t get EVERY single gig. That’s pure greed. Let the micro influencers get their bag in Peace. Be graceful. Yours will come. Umona awufunakali.— The Waveman (@caseywaves) September 17, 2019
The Zara campaign in particular is a trade exchange with a voucher worth R1200. Trade exchange means they will give you vouchers/products in exchange for your posts.— IG: Pamela_Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) September 17, 2019
Some collabos offer both/just money. Trade Exchange is the best way to build your portfolio. Take those gigs! https://t.co/R1yWs1Luu5
I turned down the Zara campaign simply because I don't shop there nor can I afford to. I've never seen clothes that would fit me (perhaps I haven't searched hard enough) but again, I will never endorse a brand I don't believe in.— Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) September 17, 2019
It's not about money/vouchers - it's credibility.
I love that Zara will trend and then you hating guys would have done half the job for the influencers. 😂— hermione granger🌈 (@sivee_m) September 17, 2019