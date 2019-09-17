JOHANNESBURG - Zara SA, a well known fashion and accessory retailer, launched their South African online store along with their #Zaracampaign, to market the website, by partnering with local South African micro social media influencers.

It is believed that Zara would reward the micro-influencers with shopping vouchers in return for social media posts endorsing the store on their social media channels.







Zara SA is a Spanish apparel retailer based in Arteixo in Galicia. The company specialises in fast fashion, and products include clothing, accessories, shoes, swimwear, beauty, and perfumes. It is the largest company in the Inditex group, the world's largest apparel retailer, which also has stores operating in South Africa.





By Tuesday evening, Zara was trending on Twitter in South Africa, with some users questioning the campaign and other applauding the store for their marketing approach.





Take a look at what some people had to say about the campaign below:





ZARA wanted to work with micro influencers 😍 - best decision ! Their store isn’t online yet but the reach is apparently great thus far - pic.twitter.com/6oJSoK7A4D — instagram : Tlego28 (@tlego28) September 16, 2019





You’re sitting there complaining about who Zara chose to work with with and you don’t realize you sitting there is why the opportunity missed you. — Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) September 17, 2019





Stop being bitter because you weren't chosen for the ZARA campaign. It really be your own hearts blocking your blessings beloved — Tinkerbell (@Rochelle_Meyer1) September 17, 2019





Zara is teaching other brands how campaigns should be done, create talk-ability, diversify your content output and distribute it through different channels. ROI is greater so is awareness. — Joe Human (@joe_human_) September 17, 2019





Not sure why people are throwing shade at the Zara influencers. OKSALAYO they all got an amazing gig.



Ninomona 😑 — Nonzwakazi (@Nonzy_g) September 17, 2019





I'm so happy that Zara decided to work with micro influencers! I don't know but abanye abantwana deserve suc exposure bethuna 😍 — Mamthimkhulu🌳 (@sinayo_a) September 17, 2019





Lmao kuthwa Zara chose people that don't even shop at Zara. It's true but if Zara hit me up must I decline ?? Lmaooo Helaang. https://t.co/iPELjoQxrX — uTeacher (@Yolanda12000) September 17, 2019





We as brand managers fight these micro vs macro influencers battle everyday in the boardrooms. I’m happy that a retailer as big Zara put their faith in these kids, maybe it will help with our battles — Katlego Molaolwa (@KatlegoMolaolwa) September 17, 2019





Y’all just mad that the smaller influencers are getting a Zara Bag. I understand but us people with followers can’t get EVERY single gig. That’s pure greed. Let the micro influencers get their bag in Peace. Be graceful. Yours will come. Umona awufunakali. — The Waveman (@caseywaves) September 17, 2019





The Zara campaign in particular is a trade exchange with a voucher worth R1200. Trade exchange means they will give you vouchers/products in exchange for your posts.

Some collabos offer both/just money. Trade Exchange is the best way to build your portfolio. Take those gigs! https://t.co/R1yWs1Luu5 — IG: Pamela_Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) September 17, 2019





I turned down the Zara campaign simply because I don't shop there nor can I afford to. I've never seen clothes that would fit me (perhaps I haven't searched hard enough) but again, I will never endorse a brand I don't believe in.



It's not about money/vouchers - it's credibility. — Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) September 17, 2019





I love that Zara will trend and then you hating guys would have done half the job for the influencers. 😂 — hermione granger🌈 (@sivee_m) September 17, 2019









BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE