JOHANNESBURG - Zara SA, a well known fashion and accessory retailer, launched their South African online store along with their #Zaracampaign, to market the website, by partnering with local South African micro social media influencers. 
It is believed that Zara would reward the micro-influencers with shopping vouchers in return for social media posts endorsing the store on their social media channels.

Zara SA is a Spanish apparel retailer based in Arteixo in Galicia. The company specialises in fast fashion, and products include clothing, accessories, shoes, swimwear, beauty, and perfumes. It is the largest company in the Inditex group, the world's largest apparel retailer, which also has stores operating in South Africa. 

By Tuesday evening, Zara was trending on Twitter in South Africa, with some users questioning the campaign and other applauding the store for their marketing approach. 

Take a look at what some people had to say about the campaign below: 














