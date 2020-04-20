Covid-19 to impact its projects across world, says M&R

CAPE TOWN - Murray & Roberts said on Friday that the Covid-19 virus was expected to have a “considerable impact” on its global construction and engineering project earnings for the financial year to June.

An estimate of the financial impact would be made only once it were possible to do so, the group said in an update of operations.

The lockdown in South Africa and in some operations in Australasia and the Americas, and a slowdown in the supply chain and modified work rosters, were significantly impacting project progress, the group said.





However, the balance sheet was strong and action had been taken to protect the group’s financial position. Cost-saving initiatives had been implemented, together with prudent cash and working capital management.





By Friday, only one employee tested positive for Covid-19 and had since made a full recovery.





In the underground mining platform, all projects were operational in Australasia, although restrictions on the movement of people and revised work rosters were impacting progress.





In the US and South America, two projects were on care and maintenance and in Canada about 50 percent of projects were operational.





In South Africa, most project sites were shut down.





In Zambia, Glencore had placed its Mopani Copper Mines on care and maintenance and terminated all contracts with international contractors, including its contract with Murray & Roberts.





On the oil and gas platform, modified work rosters and supply chain delays were impacting progress in Australasia, although projects were continuing.





Engineering and procurement services continued on the Snowy Hydro project in Australia. In the power and water platform, all project sites in South Africa were shut down during the lockdown, other than limited maintenance and outage work at Medupi and Kusile power stations.





The Bombela Concession Company’s operations were affected by the Gautrain not being operational. The system’s infrastructure had been secured, while essential maintenance functions were continuing.





BUSINESS REPORT