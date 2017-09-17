CAPE TOWN - DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, Natasha Mazzone MP plans to lay charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion against global consultancy firm, McKinsey, in terms of Section 21 of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act at the Cape Town Police station tomorrow.

According to a statement, the allegations that McKinsey ignored warnings from senior South African staff, as far back as the beginning of 2013, of possible dodgy deals with Trillian, Eskom and other Gupta-linked companies must be fully investigated.

The statement read, "Criminal charges are the first step in ensuring that if any wrongdoing has taken place, those responsible can be brought to book. The DA will not stand by as people in positions of power abuse state institutions for their own selfish gain and to the detriment of South Africans."

- BUSINESS REPORT