Spur Corporation was founded by businessman and self-acclaimed author, Allen Ambor in 1967. He opened his first Spur restaurant, Golden Spur in Newlands with a R4 000 investment.

Later, he opened another branch in Sea Point, Seven Spur. By owning two restaurants, Ambor contemplated how he could expand his business and enjoy high profits.

He achieved this by franchising the restaurant which radically grew the Spur family. By 1986, the group was listed on the food and leisure sector of the JSE. The group now owns 8 world class restaurants and owns shares in a number of food chains.

Spur Group consist of:

1. Spur Steak Ranches

2. Panarottis Pizza Pasta

3. John Dory’s Fish, Grill & Sushi

4. Captain DoRegos

5.The Hussar Grill

6. RocoMamas

7. Spur Grill & Go

8. Casa Bella

Despite the success and expansion of the Spur Group, Ambor had sold his shares in May 2017 at a total of R100.723m. He however remains Executive Chairman, thus, still remains influential in the decision-making of the Spur Corporation.

