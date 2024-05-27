4Sight Holdings profit leaps as it heads into AI in the workplace

4Sight Holdings lifted headline earnings per share a whopping 153.8% to 6.04 cents for the 14 months to February 29, compared with a 12 month period to December 31, 2022, and a final dividend of 2.5 cents was declared after providing technological services and solutions to over 900 partners. Revenue increased 57.7% to R1.1 billion. Operating profit was up 76.9% to R39.04 million. Revenue was made up mainly of income from licences, software as a service, consulting, support and maintenance and sale of physical goods. Some R660.4m of revenue was derived from South Africa and R397m from the Rest of Africa segment. The final dividend brought the dividend for the year to 5 cents a share.

4Sight, describing itself as a “global pioneer in diversified technology”, said Friday it had actualised its vision of Enterprise Digital Transformation, with a focus on achieving Enterprise 5.0. This was done by merging Operational Technologies (OT) and Information Technology (IT) with the Business Environment (BE). The aim was to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and transform the way of work across various industries and sectors. “Through its robust Channel Partner (CP) network, 4Sight has expanded its influence in Africa and the Middle East, providing state-of-the-art technological services and solutions to over 900 partners. The four distinct clusters within 4Sight have focused on catering to the requirements of their respective industries and cross collaboration to the benefit of its partners and customers to deliver complete end-to-end solutions.”

They had done this by developing IP solutions, either enhancing existing OEM solutions or supporting the creation of new ones, all while leveraging domain expertise. “This approach has fuelled and sustained remarkable growth throughout the organisation,” directors said. Moving forward, 4Sight said it would continue to build out its strategy, with a particular emphasis on leveraging AI to strengthen its offerings.

The Business Environment (BE) Cluster converges Information Technologies and Operational Technologies through a sustainable enterprise data management layer, application modernisation, and modern workplace services. The Information Technologies (IT) Cluster is driving digital AI transformation of ERP, accounting, human resource management, payroll, CRM, business process management, data visualisation, reporting and dashboards and secure, cost-effective cloud solutions. The Operational Technologies (OT) Cluster offers essential industrial OT simulation, automation, and optimisation solutions, enhanced by cutting-edge AI technologies, to support industrial customers.