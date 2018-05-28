Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.





The Auditor-General (AG) is crying wolf in urgently requesting the assistance of Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize to deal with intimidation and threats to his audit managers because his office has the power to deal with the problem itself.













The New Development Bank (NDB), set up by the BRICS group of major emerging economies, said on Monday it plans to raise 5 billion yuan ($782 million) through a yuan-denominated bond issue this year.













Grand Parade Investments (GPI) is shedding part of its 18.5% stake in the Spur Corporation to focus on its franchise interest, Burger King which has shown robust potential over the past year.









4. #FutureofWork - Time to foster entrepreneurship in SA





Implementing youth focussed employment initiatives and fostering entrepreneurship was key to addressing South Africa’s dire youth unemployment stats.









5. KZN tech company nominated for FNB Business Innovation Awards





A product from Saryx Engineering Group, a company based in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal has been nominated for FNB's Business Innovation Awards.









6. Gauteng firm investigated in cryptocurrency fraud threatens to sue the Hawks





A bitcoin company investigated by the Hawks has reportedly threatened to sue the Hawks unless it withdraws its statement.









7. Kenya Airways CEO open to SAA partnership





Kenya Airways could reportedly warm up to the idea of a closer partnership with South African Airways.



