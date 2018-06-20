Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. KZN road logistics chain volumes recovered in April

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ports of Durban and Richards Bay and the related road and rail logistics chain shone in 2017 and that has continued into the 2018 with road transport in particular showing a double-digit increase in February on a year ago before a slowdown in March and then a recovery in April.





2. Devastating effects of climate change in SA

The National Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) has warned that the devastating effects of climate change would be massive if global warming is not adequately addressed in the country.





3. Durban filmmakers, get your funding here

The Durban Film Office funding programme will be offering financial support to two Durban film projects worth R250 000 each.





4. State will pay Zuma’s legal bill - Presidency

The Presidency reportedly confirmed that the state will pay for Zuma’s defence, despite attempts to oppose this, reports Eyewitness News.





5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may include a 512GB model - reports

Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 9 in August, and will offer a 512GB storage model in selected markets, Softpedia reported.





6. Netflix price share soars

Netflix shares soared above $400 and was reportedly the third biggest gainer in the S&P 500 Index on Tuesday, reports My Broadband.





7. Eskom warns of loadshedding

Power utility Eskom has warned of high-risk load-shedding this evening, depending on the electricity demand, reports Eyewitness News.





READ ALSO: Black Twitter drags the Sunday Times over #FakeNews

ALSO READ: Never miss an important email again with Gmail's new AI function

TOP STORY: KPMG's audit quality is `unacceptable,' U.K. regulator says

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE