Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.





Branding firm, Universum, has released its Most Attractive Employer rankings for 2018.









2. Harley-Davidson moves some production out of US after tariffs





Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to shift some production of its iconic motorcycles out of the U.S. in response to retaliatory European Union tariffs, as President Donald Trump’s trade war ripples back to American companies.













3. Apple to amplify its audio-device strategy in 2019





Apple Inc. is about to pump up the volume on its audio-device strategy, planning higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod and studio-quality over-ear headphones for as early as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.









4. 75% of all new jobs in SA was created by the Western Cape





The Democratic Alliance on said on Twitter on June 15 that the Western Cape contributed to 75% of all jobs in SA in the past year.









5. Ramaphosa to speak at Mercedes-Benz plant in East London





President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday attend an investment announcement to extend the Mercedes-Benz Cars plant in East London and create more jobs in the city, his office said.









6. DA calls for action against officials in the VBS saga





The Democratic Alliance has called for action to be taken against officials and politicians who illegally deposited money into VBS Mutual Bank, reports Eye Witness News.









7. KPMG retracts audit reports of Malaysian state fund





KPMG reportedly retracted audit reports of Malaysian state fund due to not having access to documents that Malaysia’s government has declassified, reports Fin24.



