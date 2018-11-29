FNB and Stellenbosch University's Bureau of Economic Research (FNB/BER) said consumer confidence plummeted to 7 points in the third quarter from 22 points in the second – much lower than the 17 points forecast. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Damning Viceroy report drags NEPI, property sector down

Shares in NEPI Rockcastle slumped by 14.07 percent on the JSE yesterday to close at R9914, dragging down the share prices of most other companies in the listed property sector, after the release of a damning report by Viceroy Research, which was behind exposing the Steinhoff debacle.

2. Consumer confidence dips below 17 points forecast

Consumer morale plummeted to the lowest levels in one year with harsh economic developments putting pressure on spending.

3. Key Group opens truck service centre in Durban South

A brand-new Isuzu truck service and parts centre recently opened its doors in Durban South.

4. Gold Fields sweetens retrenchment packages

Gold Fields on Wednesday sweetened the retrenchment packages of 1 500 employees in a last-ditch attempt to end the three-week strike by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at its troubled South Deep mine in Carletonville.

5. LG has created a new cutting edge smartphone series

LG has created the G Series smartphones that are not only at the cutting edge of technological advancement, but that can also stand the test of time.

6. Brics Business Council's success chronicled in new book

On Wednesday night, outgoing chairman Dr Iqbal Survé launched a book which delves into the work of the Brics Business Council since its formation in 2013.

7. WATCH: Rand stabilises during late trade

The rand traded on the back foot during yesterday’s European trading session but stabilised in late trade according to NKC Research.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE