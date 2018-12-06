Eskom has spent R839 million as at September and was expecting to pay an additional R700m by next March on diesel, it said last month. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Xolobeni slams Mantashe over ‘referendum bid’ on mining

The Xolobeni community on the Wild Coast, Eastern Cape, has slammed Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe for allegedly pushing a referendum on titanium mining in the area's pristine sand dunes.

2. Sanlam shares drop 4.08% on sealing biggest historic deal

JSE-listed financial services group Sanlam’s share price declined yesterday by 4.08percent, despite the group reporting volumes growth for most of its businesses for the 10 months to end October.

3. SA ‘moves to ease controls’ on fuel price

The possible partial deregulation of South Africa’s fuel price appears to have moved a step closer.

4. AngloPlat commissions 10MW Unki smelter in Zimbabwe

Anglo Platinum has completed construction of a smelter at its Unki mine in Zimbabwe and the mining group’s chief executive will open the beneficiation facility together with President Emerson Mnangagwa next week.

5. Treasury backs Eskom 'emergency loan'

State-owned Eskom has received the Treasury's approval for the “emergency procurement” of diesel to power its expensive open-cycle gas turbines as load shedding threatens to plunge the economy into a further crisis.

6. PICS: R3,5bn The Pearls Umhlanga is officially complete

KwaZulu-Natal development, The Pearls Umhlanga celebrated its completion after 15 years at an event with its three developers Anant Singh, Nico van Rooyen and Sudhir Prajgee.

7. Marriott International brand opens first Middle East and Africa hotel in Cape Town

Marriott International’s European-inspired lifestyle brand, AC Hotels by Marriott, said on Wednesday it had opened a hotel in Cape Town, marking the debut of the brand in Middle East and Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE