1. EXCLUSIVE: Standard Bank manager accused of collusion in bitter liquidation dispute

Standard Bank business credit manager, Andrion Gouws, has been accused of colluding with ENS Africa’s liquidation department to achieve unfair financial gains in a liquidation matter involving Zonnekus Mansions owned by the Eagles Trust, represented by businessman Gary van der Merwe.

2. SME confidence on the rise despite challenging economy

Against a challenging economic background, broad small business confidence indicators have exhibited a unanimous quarterly uptick.

3. Zimbabwe raises wheat price by 26% amid shortages

Zimbabwe’s government increased farmgate wheat prices to encourage more deliveries of the grain amid a shortage.

4. Risks homeowners should be aware of when renting out their own

The festive season is synonymous with travel, and many property owners often see this time as an opportunity to rent out their homes for the holidays either in their private capacity or through a host of platforms such as Airbnb.

5. No compliant bids received for Gautrain rolling stock expansion

Plans by the Bombela Concession Company, the operators of the Gautrain, to acquire new trains for the rapid rail link system to alleviate congestion during the morning and evening peak periods have been dashed.

6. Prasa former directors hit back at Letsoalo

As former directors of the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa), we note the press conference held by the agency’s former acting CEO Mr Collins Letsoalo on Monday 17 December 2018.

7. Building and construction industry nightmare continues

The latest Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) small and medium enterprise business conditions survey report released yesterday showed that the lingering nightmare in the building and construction industry continues.

