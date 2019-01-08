Industry stakeholders believe that SA labour will have a very difficult year. File Photo: Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1.Jobs bloodbath is looming, warns labour

Labour is warning of a jobs bloodbath this year, following implementation of the much-touted national minimum wage on January 1.

2. Gold glitters for Zimbabwe despite gloomy outlook

Despite the production hiccups occasioned by foreign currency shortages and other currency woes that rocked Zimbabwe, bullion production from the country.

3. WATCH: Rand trades in narrow range buts stays on front foot

The rand traded in a narrow range during European trade yesterday but remained on the front foot according to NKC Research.

4. Denel slammed for appointing white CEO Daniel Du Toit

The department of public enterprises last month announced Du Toit as the new group chief executive after Cabinet approved the appointment. He is expected to assume duty on January 14, 2019.

5. Amcu strike continues at Sibanye as union verification process is adjourned

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday that the mediator of the ongoing strike at its gold operations in South Africa would approach the Labour Court to seek guidance about the verification of union membership after it (Sibanye) did not agree with the striking union about terms of reference for the process.

6. Aston Martin triggers Brexit contingencies to prepare for no deal

Aston Martin has hired a supply chain chief and approved Brexit plans to avoid delays by using ports other than Dover and flying in components as the carmaker prepares for a possible no deal in March.

7. Thirty years after Berlin Wall's fall, US has own protectionist agenda

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the despised Berlin wall in November 1989: an event that gave birth to the current globalised economic order.

