Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa addressing Amcu members at Sibanye's Kloof and Driefontien operations in Carltonville on Tuesday during the union's first central mass meeting of 2019 (Pic: Amcu official Twitter account)

Investment group Reinet Investments announced that it has splashed R26.62million yesterday in a share buy-back programme by repurchasing 124437 ordinary shares on the JSE at an average price of R213 a share plus transaction costs.

2. WATCH: Rand slips after dollar gains momentum

The South African currency slipped in early trade after the US dollar regained momentum posting fresh gains against a basket of currencies.

3. New medical scheme set to disrupt the market

A refreshing new market entrant, Health Squared Medical Scheme, is set to redefine healthcare funding through a personalised approach to healthcare cover for members at all income levels.

4. Brace for continued absence of fizzy drinks, Zimbabweans told

This after the government shot down its move to sell its alcoholic and soft drink beverage products in foreign currency to enable it to raise funds to cover for imported raw materials and concentrates.

5. SAA starting to collect Zim millions

SAA says it is in discussions with Zimbabwe to recover millions of rand worth of debt.

6. NUM blames Amcu for violence in Carletonville

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Tuesday condemned what it called the escalation of violence and attacks on its members at Blybank in Carletonville, allegedly by members of a rival union striking at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine.

7. Countdown underway to Africa’s first AI-driven blockchain conference

More than 500 attendees, 50 speakers and 30 exhibitors are expected to turn out for the event which is in its first year.

